Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, will release financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2020 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-888-317-6011 or internationally 1-412-317-6061 and use passcode 9737941, or by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com.

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-877-344-7529 or internationally 1-412-317-0088 and by using passcode 10145602. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com for a limited time.

About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

Contact:
Steve Cantor
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Vishay Precision Group
info@vpgsensors.com
781-222-3516

