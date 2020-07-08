Celebrated Author Ellis Cose Scheduling Zoom Interviews For Latest Book, "DEMOCRACY: IF WE CAN KEEP IT."
Stellar reviews for Cose's encyclopedic history of the people and court cases that shaped free speech in the US and made the American Civil Liberties Union.
DEMOCRACY, IF WE CAN KEEP IT” “makes an air-tight case in defense of truth, free speech, and civic activism...This book could not arrive at a more pivotal or necessary moment.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the book for this American moment.
— Ford Foundation President Darren Walker
Celebrated writer Ellis Cose is enjoying some of the best reviews in his distinguished career for his latest and most timely book, “DEMOCRACY, IF WE CAN KEEP IT: The ACLU’s 100-Year Fight for Rights in America.”
Now book editors, reviewers, scholars and fans can schedule a ZOOM interview with Cose to discuss the work.
The Library Journal says “DEMOCRACY, IF WE CAN KEEP IT” “is an excellent choice for anyone seeking to understand the ACLU as an organization and for those wanting to explore how the fight for civil liberties has evolved and helped to shape the society we have today.”
Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, wrote that “with searing clarity, Ellis Cose explores what happens when, as a society, we coddle the powerful and privileged — even when they enable the forces of hate and pursue anti-democratic goals — at the expense of the people. Cose asks what it means to practice and preserve free speech as some elected leaders contort it as a weapon of suppression. This book is both an indictment of our social and political landscape and a source for inspiration.”
Hired as the ACLU’s first writer in residence with unrestricted access to its archives, Cose produced an intimate history of the ACLU and its critical role in shaping the American ideal of civil liberties. The ACLU played a pivotal role in precedent-setting events including the Scopes Trial, the Scottsboro Boys imprisonment, Japanese American Interment, McCarthyism, the Civil Rights era, Vietnam, Edward Snowden, and now President Donald Trump’s assault on any law limiting his power.
Cose is the author of twelve books, including the award winning “The Rage of a Privileged Class.” He was a Newsweek magazine columnist and editor for seventeen years, and is a former New York Daily News editorial page editor and writer. He has appeared on numerous television programs, including Dateline, ABC News, and Good Morning America.
“Early on, Cose expresses the hope that his book will help “to make clear why the defense of civil liberties is the responsibility of all Americans — not just of an organization with civil liberties in its name,” notes The Los Angeles Book Review. “Cose has achieved his goal. The rest of us need to take that responsibility very seriously.”
