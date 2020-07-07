Atlas Awarded $4 Million Richards Boulevard Office Complex Project in California

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary, Consolidated Engineering Laboratories (“CEL”), has been awarded a $4 million contract to provide geotechnical, materials testing & special inspections for the Richards Boulevard Office Complex in Sacramento, CA. The Company will provide all soils compaction testing, materials testing & special inspections services for four structural steel office buildings and a precast parking garage that will house 4,650 California state employees.



“This is a great opportunity for Atlas and we are pleased to work with a valued partner of ours, the California Department of General Services, to deliver this project to the state,” said Atlas COO, Gary Cappa. “This is yet another example of our Company’s ability to connect the best experts in the industry to deliver the greatest value to our clients.”

The Richards Boulevard Office Complex is one of California’s largest government buildings, at an estimated construction value of $1 billion. The complex features four high performance, collaborative and interconnected office buildings, with a rich amenities program calibrated for the needs of building occupants and a unique landscaping program.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,200+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com .

