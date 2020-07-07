Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for August 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time



LOS ANGELES, CA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) (“Oaktree Strategic Income” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, August 10, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-4376 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5239 (non-U.S. callers), participant password “Oaktree Strategic Income.” Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed by interested parties through the Investors section of Oaktree Strategic Income’s website, www.oaktreestrategicincome.com .

For those individuals unable to listen to the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay will be available on Oaktree Strategic Income’s website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), access code 10145870, beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.

About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The Company’s investment objective is to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income's website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com .

