Highwoods to Release 2020 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 28th

Conference Call Wednesday, July 29th, at 11:00 A.M.

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its 2020 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 28th, after the market closes. 

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 29th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time. 

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
  Executive Vice President, Finance
  brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com 
  919-872-4924

