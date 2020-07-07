Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Republic of Kosovo : Technical Assistance Report-Financial Sector Stability Review

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

July 7, 2020

The FSSR mission team conducted a diagnostic review of CBK governance and of the financial system, undertook a stocktaking of the implementation of recommendations from the 2012 Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) and MCM TA, and proposed a TA Roadmap to support the efforts of the authorities to address key gaps and vulnerabilities. The IMF Statistics Department (STA) supported the mission with an assessment of the compilation of financial soundness indicators (FSIs), monetary and financial statistics, and balance sheet matrices (Annex I).

Country Report No. 2020/217

regular

July 7, 2020

9781513549682/1934-7685

1UVKEA2020001

Paper

66

