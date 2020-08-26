Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center Offers the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-To Ensure They Receive the Best Possible Compensation Results

"We are offering a family whose Navy Veteran husband or dad has mesothelioma anywhere in Oregon direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste with one call to 800-714-0303.” — Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are offering a family whose Navy Veteran husband or dad has mesothelioma anywhere in Oregon direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste with one call to 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades-and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this.

"Mesothelioma compensation is a one-shot deal. In other words, once you begin the process it is difficult-impossible to start over or to get a do-over. Because of the Coronavirus many people with mesothelioma have delayed starting the compensation process-or they thought hiring a local car accident attorney might be ok. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or their family members please call attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how the compensation process works-and what is involved. This is a much better deal than a ‘free’ booklet about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their initiative is statewide and available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Oregon including communities such as Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, and Corvallis. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center is also incredibly focused on making certain a diagnosed victim of this rare form of cancer gets the best medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon:

http://www.ohsu.edu/xd/health/services/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Oregon include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, truck building workers, maritime workers, pulp and paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. In most instances the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Oregon.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma