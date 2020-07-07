Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, Predicted to lead NFL in Rushing Yards in 2020

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to have a comeack season and lead the NFL in rushing in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to have a comeack season and lead the NFL in rushing in 2020, after being plagued by a high-ankle sprain last year. In a report by Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, he forecast the 2020 stat leaders in the NFL, Barkley is on track to reach 1,495 yards. That's more than enough to e rushing championship of the NFL, besting running back of the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey (1,402).

“In 2019, the Penn State product battled an ankle injury, missed three games and struggled with the ‘psychological toll’ of the ailment, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic,” cites Moton. “Between his first two seasons, Barkley’s rushing total dropped from 1,307 to 1,003 yards. Assuming he’s overcome the mental hardship of his ankle injury, the third-year veteran could revert to his nimble rookie form.”

Certain aspects that will lead to the resurgence of Barkley include the arrival of first-round selection Andrew Thomas at tackle and the running scheme of incoming offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys' previous head coach who included a strong running game.

“According to head coach Joe Judge (h/t NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones), the Giants will run an offense that’s similar to the Cowboys’ scheme under Garrett,” writes Moton. “Each season between 2016 and 2019, Dallas ranked top 10 in rush attempts. The Giants could feature Barkley like the Cowboys did Ezekiel Elliott when he won two rushing titles (2016 and 2018).”

Barkley 's 2019 numbers weren't that much different from his rookie season. He skipped much of Tampa's Giants' Week 3 victory, leaving the game with ankle injury, and then stayed out for the next three weeks. When he came back in Week 7 he was not the same effective player. It took him to crack the 100-yard barrier in a game again by Week 15. Overall, the figures for Barkley were just down marginally. He continued to average 4.6 yards per carry, opposed to 5.0 in 2018 and 77.2 YPG vs 81.7 in 2018.

Barkley seems to have a good year ahead of him as he has also been projected to get the NFL MVP 2020 Award. Through already much circumstances before the 2020 season even begins, it seems Barkley is going to get a heavy workload and this chance to bounce back from a 2019 season when the ankle injury plagued him. NFL.com feels like Barkley is going to measure up to the high expectations. He has been pegged on the league website as the Giants' MVP for the season 2020.

