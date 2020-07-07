Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (494,380) deaths (11,652), and recoveries (238,287)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (494,380) deaths (11,652), and recoveries (238,287) by region:
Central (38,372 cases; 806 deaths; 21,503 recoveries): Burundi (191; 1; 128), Cameroon (14,524; 342; 11,360), CAR (4,033; 52; 970), Chad (872; 74; 787), Congo (1,557; 44; 501), DRC (7,660; 183; 4,072), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,743; 46; 2,574), Sao Tome & Principe (721; 13; 269).
Eastern (41,804; 1,139; 19,632): Comoros (311; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,878; 55; 4,621), Eritrea (215; 0; 56), Ethiopia (6,666; 103; 2,430), Kenya (8,250; 167; 2,504), Madagascar (3,472; 33; 1,187), Mauritius (341; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,113; 3; 575), Seychelles (80; 0; 11), Somalia (3,006; 92; 1,051), South Sudan (2,098; 40; 824), Sudan (9,894; 608; 4,673), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (971; 0; 896).
Northern (114,315; 4,834; 46,565): Algeria (16,404; 959; 11,884), Egypt (76,222; 3,422; 21,238), Libya (1,046; 34; 269), Mauritania (4,879; 130; 1,844), Morocco (14,565; 239; 10,281), Tunisia (1,199; 50; 1,049).
Southern (213,479; 3,421; 100,793): Angola (353; 19; 108), Botswana (277; 1; 31), Eswatini (1,011; 13; 564), Lesotho (91; 0; 11), Malawi (1,818; 19; 317), Mozambique (1,040; 8; 280), Namibia (539; 0; 25), South Africa (205,721; 3,310; 97,848), Zambia (1,895; 42; 1,412), Zimbabwe (734; 9; 197).
Western (86,410; 1,452; 49,794): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (1,003; 53; 860), Cape Verde (1,463; 17; 722), Cote d'Ivoire (10,966; 75; 5,384), Gambia (61; 3; 27), Ghana (21,077; 129; 16,070), Guinea (5,450; 33; 4,392), Guinea-Bissau (1,790; 25; 710), Liberia (917; 41; 394), Mali (2,331; 119; 1,547), Niger (1,093; 68; 968), Nigeria (29,286; 654; 11,828), Senegal (7,547; 137; 5,023), Sierra Leone (1,547; 62; 1,086), Togo (680; 15; 450).
