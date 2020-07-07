LED Lighting Systems and IoT Controls Provider Orion Energy is Added to Russell 2000® Index

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (﻿ Orion Lighting ), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, ongoing system maintenance and program management, helping customers to digitize their business and reduce their carbon footprint, today announced it has been added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective June 29, as part of the 2020 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is predicated on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Orion was also automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.



Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell index’s reconstitution, visit FTSE Russell .

Orion CEO, Mike Altschaefl, commented, "Orion’s addition to the Russell 2000 is a reflection of the progress we have made in our business, achieving record results in fiscal 2020, and the strategic and operational positioning we have put in place to advance our success as markets emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are gratified by our inclusion in the Russell indexes and the expanded visibility and ownership it should create for our company and our common stock.”

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes.

For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion enables business to digitize and reduce carbon footprint by providing innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, ongoing system maintenance and program management. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

