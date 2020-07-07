Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Thomas M. Soloway to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed biopharmaceutical industry veteran Thomas M. Soloway to its Board of Directors effective July 2, 2020. Mr. Soloway currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Audentes Therapeutics Inc., an Astellas genetic medicines company committed to developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with rare, life-threatening diseases.



“We are excited to welcome Tom to our Board of Directors,” stated Heath Lukatch, Ph.D., Chairman of Satsuma’s Board of Directors. "With his extensive operational and financial expertise in clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies, as well as his capital markets experience, Tom brings a relevant and valuable perspective to Satsuma as we advance through Phase 3 development and prepare to commercialize our lead asset, STS101, being developed for the acute treatment of migraine.”

"I am very pleased to join the Satsuma board of directors during this transformational time for the company," commented Mr. Soloway. "Satsuma has established itself as an emerging leader in the field of acute migraine and is well-positioned for meaningful near term catalysts, including the readout of topline results from the EMERGE Phase 3 efficacy trial in the second half of this year. I look forward to working closely with the Satsuma board and management team to deliver on an exciting future for the company."

Prior to joining Audentes, Mr. Soloway served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ascendis Pharma A/S, a Danish biotechnology company developing long-acting prodrugs in the field of endocrinology, and prior to Ascendis served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Previously, Mr. Soloway was a Principal with Montreux Equity Partners, where he was responsible for sourcing, structuring and leading life-sciences focused venture capital investments. Mr. Soloway earned a B.S. in Entrepreneurial Studies from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds. The Company believes STS101 would, if approved, be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical development, completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 3 development.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

