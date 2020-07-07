Ercoupe: Samuel Brozina Millville NJ Discusses This Fascinating Plane
EINPresswire.com/ -- Samuel Brozina Millville NJ is a pilot, a landscaper, and an artist who has quickly become one of the most respected young professionals in his area. And his love of the Ercoupe plane has become well-known over the years both inside and outside the aviation community. He recently sat down to discuss this plane and why it is an excellent choice.
Why Samuel Brozina Millville NJ Loves His Ercoupe
As a pilot, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ has tried many different planes over the years. And as a respected member of the aviation community, he has found that the Ercoupe is one of the most enjoyable for both amateurs and professionals to fly. This unique model started life before World War II and was the first plane to use advanced aerodynamic techniques, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ says.
As a result, even older models have efficiency and a speed that is unique and powerful. Part of this factor, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ says, is that the Ercoupe has linked rudders and ailerons to help with cross-wind problems. And while the Ercoupe's landing gear isn't as firm as other planes, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ says that it provides beginning and advanced fliers with exceptional fun.
Another excellent factor is the power of the engine – Samuel Brozina Millville NJ states it possesses a 75 horsepower engine capable of up to 106 miles per hour. As a result, it provides fliers with a more than reasonable top speed and the capability of handling many unique flying situations. And its propeller-based flying design creates an old-school feel that is hard to top, he says.
Model Variations Samuel Brozina Millville NJ Suggests for the New Flier
The Ercoupe comes in several different models, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ says, all of which have benefits and disadvantages. For example, the C model has a relatively low gross weight (1,260 pounds) but is lighter and easier to control. Samuel Brozina Millville NJ suggests this option for those fliers with some experience because it can take a little finesse to manage it properly.
The D model allows around 1,400 pounds of gross weight but limits the elevator to nine feet, as opposed to the 13 feet of the previous model. This does cause the plane to require a faster landing speed, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ states. Is there a good plane for beginners? Samuel Brozina Millville NJ says yes.
The E and G models are all pretty good for beginners because the elevator isn't nearly as affected by wind changes, and the maximum weight is a little higher. The H model is stripped back – with no starter, radio, lights, or battery generator, and probably not the best choice for true beginners. However, Samuel Brozina Millville NJ states that most models of this type have been upgraded to include these features.
Caroline Hunter
Caroline Hunter
Samuel Brozina