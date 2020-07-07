Florida PSC Approves Investor-Owned Electric Utility Demand Side Management Plans

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today approved Demand Side Management (DSM) plans and programs as filed by Florida Power & Light Company; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Tampa Electric Company; Gulf Power Company; and Florida Public Utilities Company. Rejecting PSC staff’s recommendation to continue existing programs, Commissioners decided that the utilities’ new programs are projected to achieve conservation goals and have no adverse cost impact to customers. “During the 2019 goal-setting procedure, we asked utilities for more robust, updated DSM programs, and they complied,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “Overall, program costs will be slightly less for customers, so we found the utility programs to be in the public interest.” Chairman Clark continued, “The DSM process—conservation goals set in one proceeding and plans to meet them set in another—is 40 years old, and it’s time for an update. Today, we confirmed that staff will move forward with plans to consolidate and streamline the rule before the next goals proceeding.” Commissioners agreed that DSM is an effective conservation resource in Florida and should continue to be a key factor in meeting Florida’s future electric energy needs. The Commission is required to set goals, at least once every five years, for each of the seven utilities subject to the Florida Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (FEECA). Established in 1980, FEECA reduces the need for additional power plants and fossil fuel use by requiring utilities to implement cost-effective energy efficiency programs. In addition to today’s vote for Florida’s five investor-owned utilities, the PSC has already approved DSM plans for the Orlando Utilities Commission and JEA. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.