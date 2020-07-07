Final workshop on proposed rules for new Clean Commercial Building Standard is July 9

Commerce accepting comments on proposed rules and targets until July 23

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce hosts the final of 15 workshops this Thursday, July 9 related to rulemaking for the state’s Clean Commercial Building Standard.

The Clean Buildings bill (HB 1257, 2019), signed into law in May 2019, aims to lower costs and pollution from fossil fuel consumption in the state’s existing buildings, especially large commercial buildings. The law requires Commerce to develop and implement an energy performance standard for these buildings and provide incentives to encourage efficiency improvements.

Thursday’s workshop will propose revisions to a comprehensive edit of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 100 in response to stakeholder feedback captured to date. Commerce will also propose building types and energy use intensity targets (EUIt) by building type.

Meeting details can be found on Commerce’s clean buildings webpage. Comments on the proposed rules and targets will be accepted for two weeks following the workshop. Comments can be submitted until July 23 to buildings@commerce.wa.gov.

Contacts

Penny Thomas

Commerce Communications, (206) 256-6106 | Mobile/text: (360) 704-9489

Austin Scharff

Commerce Energy Policy, (360) 764-9632