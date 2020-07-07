Dr. Leslie Fish, of Chandler, Arizona, Becomes the World’s Most Experienced Dental Robotics Surgeon

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Leslie Fish, recently placed his 200th implant using the only FDA cleared Dental Surgical Robotics System, Yomi. This achievement makes him the most experienced Dental Robotics Surgeon in the world.



Since the year 2000, more than 6 million robotic-assisted surgeries have taken place across multiple medical specialties including Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics. However, surgical robotics has only recently been available to dentists. Dr. Leslie Fish was one of the first 30 doctors in the USA to train on Yomi, the world’s first Robot-Assisted Dental Surgery System. He quickly became the world’s most experienced Dental Robotics Surgeon.

Successfully placing dental implants requires careful pre-operative planning and a high degree of accuracy and precision. Robotic surgical technology helps doctors to achieve these objectives. Dr. Fish is always in complete control of the surgery because the Yomi Robot is an assistive surgical technology. Yomi offers physical guidance through haptic robotic technology to place dental implants precisely and accurately and with the flexibility to change the plan during the procedure. Yomi also enables a minimally invasive, flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster recovery and less pain for patients across multiple surgical specialties.

“I chose to become certified in Yomi Dental Robotics because I believe that robotic surgery will become the standard of care in dental implantology just as it has in many other medical specialties” said Dr. Leslie Fish. “Studies have shown that precise placement of a dental implant is correlated to better patient outcomes. Yomi Robotics is a great tool to ensure the implant is placed exactly where I planned for it based on the patient’s individual anatomy.”

Dr. Fish practices with his partner Dr. LisaMarie Sarhangian, who also places implants using the Yomi robot-assisted surgery system. Between the two of them the practice has placed over 250 implants. For more information about the practice go to: www.drlfish.com

Dr. Leslie Fish has been practicing in Chandler Arizona since 1987. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery at UCLA School of Dentistry and his Certificate in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at UCLA Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the author of several papers.

About Yomi

Yomi® is the first and only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system. It is indicated for use to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. Yomi provides computerized navigation to assist in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system offers physical guidance through haptic robotic technology, which constrains the drill in position, orientation, and depth. The assistive technology provides the surgeon with complete control and, unlike plastic surgical guides, allows for clear visualization of the surgical site. Yomi® enables a minimally invasive flapless approach, which has been proven to lead to faster surgery, faster recovery, and less pain for the patient. The Yomi Robotics system has been used to place over 2000 implants across the United States.

About Neocis, Inc.

Neocis Inc. is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry. Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners and robotic surgery industry pioneer Fred Moll. For more information visit www.Neocis.com.

Contact

Cassie Hallberg

Vice President of Marketing, Neocis

(732) 688-8839

info@neocis.com





