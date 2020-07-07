Serial Sex Offender Charged with Alleged Sexual Assault After Backlogged Kit is Tested

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that another individual has been charged with sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). Hank W. Elmore, age 36 of La Crosse, Wis., was charged June 19, 2020 with an alleged sexual assault by use of force that occurred in 2010. Elmore’s initial appearance was July 6, 2020.

“The review of previously uncharged cases as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has resulted in justice for survivors and improved public safety,” said Attorney General Kaul. “By strengthening Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault, we’re strengthening communities.”

The complaint alleges the defendant had sexual intercourse with another person without their consent and by use of force in July 2010. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the alleged assault. The sexual assault kit was tested in 2018 as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project, and DNA in the kit matched to Elmore. Elmore has prior convictions for sexual assault.

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at DOJ. Victim services are provided by the Jackson County Victim Witness Office. The case is prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorney General Noel Lawrence and Assistant District Attorney Emily Hynek of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office

The criminal complaint is available on request.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Elmore is presumed innocent until proven guilty.