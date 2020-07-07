Lockdowel Inc. Appoints Jason Howell as CEO and President

Lockdowel's new president and CEO, Jason Howell, will position the no-show fastening company as a standard for the woodworking industry.

I am honored and energized to join a company that is perfectly positioned to have a tremendously positive impact on its customers’ profitability and long-term success.” — Jason Howell, Lockdowel President and CEO

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockdowel Inc. has chosen its new CEO and President, Jason Howell. Howell has served the woodworking industry for 21 years, including his last 10 years as President of Weinig Holz-Her USA. With an MBA in International Business and a passion for organizational leadership, Howell brings new direction and insight to position Lockdowel manufacturing methods as the industry standard in furniture and cabinet construction.

"Jason is a business strategist and development expert with experience in growth management, industry analysis, process improvement, and tactical execution," Lockdowel Founder, Fred Koelling explains. "He completely aligns with Lockdowel's purpose in that his passion for work is achieved through the success of customers!"

Howell has chosen to spearhead the slide-to-lock, manufacturing solution, Lockdowel, after carefully evaluating the company's current and potential success. "I am honored and energized to join a company that is perfectly positioned to have a tremendously positive impact on its customers’ profitability and long-term success. It is also my privilege to continue to serve the woodworking industry.”

By emphasizing the competitive opportunities of manufacturing with the Lockdowel system, Howell will give a clear path to companies needing to convert to Lockdowel’s solutions. In addition, he will bring global reach and vision to the rapidly growing Hayward, California company.

“Through a consultative Client Service Excellence approach and world-class manufacturing references, we will propagate a clear awareness of how Lockdowel’s contemporary technology and process improvements can provide lucrative returns on investment for our customers,” Howell explains. “While furthering the initial success of Lockdowel in North America will be priority, it is also clear that our unique solutions and market approach are entirely scalable toward international opportunities.”



About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and fastening solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, fixtures and architectural millwork. Lockdowel is tested, proven and fully patented # 10,197,081. Lockdowel 2298 Tripaldi Way, Hayward, CA 94545 (650) 477-7112, info@Lockdowel.com www.lockdowel.com

Lockdowel Fastening Makes Assembly Easy and Fast