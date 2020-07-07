Chief Justice's statement on resumption of jury trials

On July 1, 2020, jury trials resumed within the North Dakota Judicial System. Providing a forum for litigants to resolve their disputes and ensuring criminal defendants have a jury of their peers are both essential functions of our system of justice. Providing those forums is challenging in light of the pandemic-related emergency.

The first post-emergency trial was completed on July 1st and 2nd in the North Central Judicial District. The response to the jury pool summons process was excellent, with no measurable reduction in the response to jury summonses. The jury selection process and trial were described as having gone “smoothly” by the attorney for the defendant. The post-trial jury questionnaires confirmed that the jurors were pleased with the experience. A positive trial experience was made possible by the hard work of every member of the North Central Judicial District: court administration, members of the Clerk’s staff, the judges, court reporters and recorders, law clerks, bailiffs, juvenile court staff, and the county employees who maintain the facilities. Their hard work is appreciated.

Creating a jury trial environment where members of our Judicial Branch Team, the public, attorneys, jurors, and litigants feel safe and comfortable can only be accomplished with great teamwork. As more jury trials proceed this week and in the following weeks, your hard work to make those trials go “smoothly” is, and will be, appreciated.

Thank you for choosing to be part of the Judicial Branch Team. Thank you for your professional approach to providing the State of North Dakota with an exceptional court system.

Jon J. Jensen

Chief Justice

North Dakota Supreme Court