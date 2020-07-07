Weed Treatment to Control Invasive Species in Meshanticut Pond Set For This Week

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is advising the public that Meshanticut Pond in Meshanticut State Park, Cranston will receive a treatment to control infestations of invasive weeds including variable water milfoil, algae, fanwort, and sacred lotus this week. The weed control treatment is specifically targeted for the weeds that infest the pond and do not harm fish or other aquatic species.

Solitude Lakes Management LLC has been contracted for the weed control. The treatment will be applied on Thursday, July 9. Signs will be posted with information about temporary water use restrictions. There is no restriction for fishing and boating. During treatment, users should avoid impeding the applicator staff. Domestic pets should not be drinking from the water for at least three days.

Weed infestation is a nuisance to anglers, boaters and swimmers and can affect proper management of freshwater ponds for wildlife. To help control the spread of invasive species, the use of external felt soled or any natural or synthetic porous material capable of absorbing water in any freshwaters in Rhode Island is strictly prohibited. This includes any waters shared with adjacent states in which Rhode Island fishing regulations apply. The transport of any plant or plant part into or out of any Rhode Island waterbody on boats, vessels, other water conveyances, vehicles, trailers, fishing supplies, or any other equipment is also prohibited. For more information or to purchase a fishing license, visit www.dem.ri.gov.

For information on DEM programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) or Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM for timely updates.