Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Second Quarter 2020 Results August 4; Hold Conference Call August 5

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets. 

Berry will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 
Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S.
  720-405-2254 from international locations 
Live Call Passcode: 2488098
   

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Wednesday, August 26, 2020 
Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
  404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode: 2488098
   

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Events” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/category/events.

About Berry
Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.

Contact: 
Berry Corporation (bry)
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811  
ir@bry.com

Primary Logo

