ORTHOWORLD® Inc. Announces Release of New Orthopedic Market Projections in Face of COVID-19
ORTHOWORLD projects the $53 billion dollar orthopedic market will decline -17% in 2020 with recovery efforts extending into 2022.CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORTHOWORLD Inc., a customer-centric media company exclusively serving the global orthopedic market, announced the release of THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT® to its Members. The highly anticipated report provides orthopedic product segment sales forecasts for joint replacement (hips, knees, extremities), spine, trauma, sports medicine and orthobiologics through 2022. Market share for the largest companies—DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex and NuVasive—and companies with revenue over $100 million help medical device executives track and assess competitive developments and bolster business plans.
Download a report sample here: https://www.orthoworld.com/orthopedic-market-report/
This new report also provides analysis and insight into robotics in the operating room, the proliferation of additive manufacturing in orthopedics, device company and supplier consolidation, the rise of ambulatory surgery centers and innovative companies to watch such as Corin, LimaCorporate, OrthoPediatrics, Paragon 28, ATEC, SI-BONE, Anika and SeaSpine, among others.
“THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT is an essential power tool for our Members to combat the uncertainty brought by COVID-19,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer of ORTHOWORLD Inc. “As the situation evolves, so too will our projections and analysis. Members in our orthopedic community trust us to provide the strategic intelligence they need to move themselves and their companies forward.”
ORTHOWORLD is a customer-centric media company exclusively serving the global orthopedic market. Its singular mission is helping device companies, suppliers, service providers and individuals improve their performance through timely and relevant business intelligence, product commercialization guidance, comprehensive marketing solutions and educational conferences.
