Are Your Ticket Refunds in Limbo? AG Yost Wants to Help Get Your Money Back

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is encouraging Ohioans to notify his office if they have not received ticket refunds for events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health crisis has prompted the cancellation of tens of thousands of events across the country, leaving many ticket buyers unsure about refunds. Depending on the cancellation and refund policies in place at the time of purchase, Ohio’s consumer protection laws may provide an avenue to obtain refunds. “We’re ready to go to bat for you if you’re stuck in refund limbo,” Yost said. “Give us a call because we might be able to help get your money back.” Most venues, performers and sports teams are working to reschedule events and will honor the original tickets on the new dates. When events cannot be rescheduled, ticket sellers have generally refunded the ticket price, including most fees, or issued credits for future ticket purchases. Ohioans who bought tickets for events that were canceled and not rescheduled should first contact the ticket seller to request refunds. If those attempts prove unsuccessful, consumers should submit complaints to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or OhioProtects.org. Yost’s Consumer Protection Section actively monitors complaints and offers an informal dispute resolution program in an effort to resolve disagreements between consumers and sellers. If a business violates state consumer protection laws and refuses to remedy the situation, the attorney general may pursue enforcement action in court.

