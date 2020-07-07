Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa on gazetting of the re-opening of arts and cultural spaces during Coronavirus COVID-19 Alert Level 3

Minister Nathi Mthethwa has signed and approved the re-opening of cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, galleries and archives, in compliance with measures to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 as per 27 (2) of the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act no. 57 of 2002). This approval comes after consultation with the cabinet member responsible for health.

Cinemas, theatres and arts and cultural spaces overall may operate, provided that only 50 people or less are allowed, in compliance with health safety protocols.

Some of Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s Directions include the limitation of operating hours, as per the amended standard operational procedure, the provision of limited service and limited contact, a limitation on the number of people visiting a space at any given time; but to mention a few.

It is important to note that all arts and cultural institutions must submit their plans to the Minister in writing, in accordance with the outlined processes and protocols, within 14 days of the publication of these Directions.

Click on this link for the full Gazetted Directions: https://bit.ly/2BEtVuJ

