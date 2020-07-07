DIRTT Launches Campaign to Encourage Organizations to Build Resilient Spaces That Put People First

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully-customizable environments, announces the launch of an advocacy campaign in North America that demonstrates how pre-fabricated construction meets the evolving needs of individuals, teams and organizations seeking greater adaptability within their workplaces and real estate portfolios.



“The optimal space allows people and organizations to be their best by connecting and collaborating safely. How this is accomplished will continue to evolve over time,” said Kevin O’Meara, President and CEO of DIRTT. “Construction doesn’t need to be an exercise in predicting the future. By employing prefabricated, modular construction to design and build, you can drive better outcomes, positively impacting the human experience and the bottom line.”

Shaped by the core belief that spaces should be relevant, resilient and respectful, DIRTT wants organizations to reset and rethink, and to create spaces that are adaptable, sustainable and intentionally designed to manage the unknown.

DIRTT’s newest advocacy campaign speaks to just that. Make Space for Possibilities™ encourages organizations to imagine the infinite value of permanent spaces that can quickly and economically change to meet evolving needs, and calls for adaptable, modular solutions that are intentionally engineered to fit together instead of the conventional, one-and-done approach to building.

Driven by research and taking inspiration both from mother nature’s best inventions, like the honeycomb, and everyday items, such as zippers, while also integrating easy-to-clean materials and approaches used by medical facilities, Make Space for Possibilities ™ is intended to provoke discussion and stimulate ideas about how to keep people connected even while they have to remain apart. Enabling connection by accommodating technology, implementing behavioral protocols and creating new organizational neighborhoods where people can safely gather.

“The idea starters profiled in this campaign reflect emerging trends and integrate with DIRTT’s virtual reality technology so users can experience their future space in real time and with real dimensions,” says Jennifer Warawa, DIRTT’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Clients throughout North America are telling us they need space constructed in a way that makes people feel calm, connected and protected while also maintaining business continuity and minimizing disruption.”

Working with architects, designers and general contractors, DIRTT’s idea starters demonstrate how to reconfigure any environment so people can isolate or collaborate and feel safe doing it.

“This campaign demonstrates the multitude of ways DIRTT can help any organization provide the best spaces for the way people work, learn and heal,” added O’Meara.

To learn more, visit Make Space for Possibilities ™ and follow us on social at #makespace

