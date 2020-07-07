Attorney General Schmitt Files Criminal Charges Against Benton County Contractor

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in cooperation with Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Karen Woodley, announced that Timothy DeVine, proprietor of “Your Home Center,” a modular home dealership which operated in the Lincoln, Missouri area, has been charged with consumer fraud.

DeVine faces four counts in Benton County for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting elderly and disabled Missourians.

The charges in Benton County allege that DeVine falsely promised consumers that he would provide modular homes in exchange for upfront payments. However, once paid, DeVine failed to forward payments to the home financiers thus preventing the purchasing consumers from taking possession of their purchased homes. One victim of this fraud was elderly, and the other victim was disabled.

Missourian’s who believe they may have been scammed by DeVine or any other modular home dealer should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and criminal charges are not evidence of a crime.

###