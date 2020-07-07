Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,992 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Schmitt Files Criminal Charges Against Benton County Contractor

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in cooperation with Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Karen Woodley, announced that Timothy DeVine, proprietor of “Your Home Center,” a modular home dealership which operated in the Lincoln, Missouri area, has been charged with consumer fraud.

DeVine faces four counts in Benton County for defrauding consumers and financially exploiting elderly and disabled Missourians. 

The charges in Benton County allege that DeVine falsely promised consumers that he would provide modular homes in exchange for upfront payments.  However, once paid, DeVine failed to forward payments to the home financiers thus preventing the purchasing consumers from taking possession of their purchased homes. One victim of this fraud was elderly, and the other victim was disabled.  

Missourian’s who believe they may have been scammed by DeVine or any other modular home dealer should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty, and criminal charges are not evidence of a crime. 

###

You just read:

Attorney General Schmitt Files Criminal Charges Against Benton County Contractor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.