Joty Kay Hosts Rukus Avenue Radio Presents Summer Special
A Celebration of Music, Art, Comedy, and Social Good from the South Asian global community.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rukus Avenue presents Summer Special: A Celebration of Music, Art, Comedy, and Social Good from the South Asian global community. The online event will be hosted by Joty Kay on Sunday, July 19th, 2020. It will begin at 12 pm, noon, Pacific Time on Rukusavenueradio.com.
This showcase is curated by Rukus Avenue Radio and features a diverse and vibrant roster of hosts. Their show segments range from lifestyle, relationships, current social commentary, various musical genres, artist performances, personal wellness, community impact, and their partnership with meaningful NGO’s.
Joty Kay will be the host introducing the various segments, providing comedic relief and wardrobe changes making the virtual experience interactive and cohesive for the viewer. She is an Indian entertainer who gained her popularity from Vine by having more than 100 million views and a growing fan base of more than 60,000 supporters and counting. She also co-stars in a popular web-series called Anarkali in which she wins the hearts of viewers with her character named Navi. Joty is known for her fearless and bold personality. She has decided to take her opinions and experiences to Joty Kay Uncut her appropriately named Talk Show.
"I am so excited to host the RAR Summer special! With all the Chaos going on in the world right now, this special is a refreshing way to uplift our listeners' spirits. Even though we can no longer attend shows this year, we can bring the show to you. This show is so important because it is so easy to feel unmotivated and feel sad because of the changes we are facing. This show helps creatives stay creative and keeps our listeners engaged with the creatives. It gives us all a sense of hope for the future of entertainment."
It's summertime and what better way to celebrate than with some good vibes, fun, and frolic. The world needs positivity and light now more than ever and Rukus Avenue Radio’s Summer Special intends to do just that.
