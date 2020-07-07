Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Waves of Pink: Stories of Sisterhood Debuts as #1 New Release on Amazon

Gallivant Press is proud to debut a new book, "Waves of Pink: Stories of Sisterhood", from Julie Pershing, launched as #1 New Release on Amazon.

Your story matters.”
— Julie Pershing
OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Pershing has curated the real-life stories of women diagnosed with breast cancer. Profound and heartfelt, the book is a must-read for anyone affected by breast cancer.

Gallivant Press and Julie Pershing are partnering with the non-profit organization Pink Sistas, Inc., to bring awareness, hope, and support to women with breast cancer. Pink Sistas offers women diagnosed with breast cancer no-cost weekend retreats where they find rest and relaxation and meet other women navigating the journey.

What Others Are Saying:

“This book is a must-read for anyone going through breast cancer. Thank you.” – Janie H.

“When my sister was diagnosed, I knew she had cancer—but until I read this book, I didn’t really understand how much it impacted her life.” – Roger

“Five years of fighting, winning, and fighting, again and again, I never wanted any kind of support group besides my family and friends. Then I went on a winter retreat with Pink Sistas. It was wonderful! I hadn’t realized how much I needed love and support from beautiful women who actually KNEW what I was going through. Forever friendships were made and I am so grateful! I love my Pink Sistas!” – Becci Malone Owens

For more information about Pink Sistas, Inc. please visit www.pinksistas.org

Waves of Pink: Stories of Sisterhood is available on Amazon.

Julie Pershing
Gallivant Press
+1 503-567-1134
email us here

