PCI Support Services Awarded New Federal Agency and DoD Prime Contracts
We are proud to support our Federal Agencies and DoD customers following contract awards totaling $27M for construction, modular facilities, and leasing.ATMORE, AL, US, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCI Support Services LLC (PCISS) has seen significant prime contract growth in 2020 supporting U.S. Federal Agencies and the Department of Defense (DoD). Over the past 12 months, PCISS has been awarded four prime contracts supporting the General Services Administration, Public Building Service (GSA PBS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS), and Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic. These contracts are valued in excess of $27 million dollars - support services include construction/renovations and modular facilities design, installation, and leasing.
Support for the GSA PBS includes major renovations at federal buildings located in Atlanta, GA and Macon, GA. Our USFWS project includes major renovations and new construction for the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) located in Decatur, AL. PCISS support to NAVFAC MIDLANT comes via our new 5-year/$22M IDIQ contract for temporary modular and specialty container support services (to include lease support). PCISS has secured multiple Task Orders to date to include the design, delivery, installation, and leasing of Temporary Production Facilities (TPFs) in support of two Navy Aircraft Carriers (supporting their maintenance cycles). GSA PBS contracts will be completed in FY-20 and FY-21 respectively as will the TPFs for the U.S. Navy. USFWS (Wheeler NWR) will be completed in FY-21.
PCISS continues to actively bid new Federal Agency and DoD efforts and looks forward to continued growth (contracts, personnel, and associated revenues) and the expansion of capabilities and customers throughout the Federal Government.
About ECKE Holding Company LLC. (www.eckeholdingcompany.com)
Ecke Holding Company was formed under the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribe to provide high quality products and services to Federal customers. Ecke is a Muskogee word for “mother” and reflects the role of the holding company. As the parent, Ecke Holding Company provides the common connection and integration that enables our collective success. Our portfolio of companies share the Tribe’s values of fairness, trustworthiness, commitment to something bigger than self, perseverance, respect for contribution, open, and honest communication, collaboration, open to new ideas and accomplishment. Through these values, the Ecke companies focus on delivering exceptional services that exceed expectations.
