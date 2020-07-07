57-Acre Peaceful Sonoma Valley Retreat in California to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

18730 Canyon Road 18730 Canyon Road 18730 Canyon Road 18730 Canyon Road 18730 Canyon Road

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A serene retreat in enviable Sonoma Valley, 18730 Canyon Road will auction online this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tim Freeman of Vanguard Properties. Previously offered for $18 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held August 7th-11th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

With almost 60 acres of lush Sonoma Valley acreage surrounding an exquisite Mediterranean-style estate, 18730 Canyon Road is a luxurious statement home and peaceful retreat offering meandering paths that wind past ponds dotted with lily pads, mature forests, rose gardens, fountains, and a private stone chapel. This 3 bedroom home across 6,135 square feet provides ample space for both family and friends. Entertain guests with ease as the resort-style pool and outdoor entertaining space connect beautifully to the interior spaces through walls of arched French doors. A large custom kitchen and an airy open-plan layout provide function and flow to everyday life, while the master suite features a private balcony that beckons to relish the mountain, valley, and North Bay views. With a barn and fenced in equestrian facilities, possibilities abound for horse lovers and equestrian enthusiasts. Prime acreage, an impeccable estate, and endless amenities create the perfect playground for a dream Northern California escape.

“I’m excited to partner with Concierge Auctions. Having watched several sales that the firm has executed in San Francisco and Northern California over the last few years, it is clear that they are the leader in the space,” stated Scott Smith, seller. “We look forward to adding our sale to the list of successes in the area.”

Additional features include a stone and stucco exterior; intricate iron entry gate; multiple stone fireplaces; enormous arched steel windows and French doors; custom millwork; open plan living and dining; custom inlaid tile and wide plank hardwood floors; soaring beamed ceilings; a master sanctuary with wall of glass, spa bathroom, freestanding bathtub, and double vanity; chef’s kitchen featuring custom ceiling-height, glass-front cabinetry, an expansive central island with butcher block countertop, skylight, ample storage including a built-in wine rack, and luxurious appliances; cozy family den off the kitchen that opens to the outdoors; “glamping” cabins; stone chapel with French stained-glass windows; gorgeous swimming pool and entertaining area; walled garden, rose garden, and fruit orchards; two ponds, a fountain, and extensive walking paths throughout acreage; and views of Mount Diablo, Sonoma Valley, and North Bay.

Although Sonoma is known for its sprawling vineyards, wine isn’t the only star of this region. Iconic blue skies, abundant sunshine, verdant landscapes, rugged coastline, and delicious locally-produced food provide all the makings of the good life. With 18730 Canyon Road six miles from charming and historic Sonoma Plaza, enjoy Spanish colonial-style architecture, world-class farm-to-table dining, artisan farmer’s markets, high-end shopping, and even gallery hopping. Breweries and distilleries also dot the landscape for those looking for a change in pace from the full-bodied cabs, lush pinot noirs, and refreshing chardonnays. For outdoor adventure, miles of bike and ride trails seek out exploration. Head west to Bodega Bay to watch the Pacific Ocean crash into the rocky shoreline, or south to San Francisco. Both are around an hour’s drive away. For every mood, Sonoma Valley will rise to meet it and then some.

“I’m simply thrilled at the opportunity to work with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this spectacular home,” stated Freeman. “This property is the epitome of Sonoma living. It boasts over 57 acres, equestrian facilities, and a resort-style pool for outdoor entertaining. We look forward to showcasing it to the firm’s global database of buyers and, ultimately, a successful auction.”

18730 Canyon Road is available for in-person showings daily by appointment and virtual open houses and private showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive film, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

18730 Canyon Road