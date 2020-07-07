Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 7 July
The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 06 July 2020 is 6410, with 1335 recoveries and 36 deaths.
North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.1% to South Africa’s burden of disease.
The breakdown of cases is as follows:
|
District Breakdown
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Bojanala District
|
4272
|
820
|
Rustenburg Municipality
|
3756
|
748
|
Madibeng Municipality
|
371
|
56
|
Moses Kotane Municipality
|
116
|
12
|
Moretele Municipality
|
16
|
02
|
Kgetleng Municipality
|
13
|
02
|
Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District
|
1599
|
409
|
JB Marks Municipality
|
440
|
87
|
Matlosana Municipality
|
1145
|
318
|
Maquassi Hills
|
14
|
04
|
Ngaka Modiri Molema District
|
381
|
96
|
Mahikeng Municipality
|
214
|
54
|
Ditsobotla Municipality
|
100
|
25
|
Ratlou Municipality
|
10
|
04
|
Tswaing Local Municipality
|
26
|
06
|
Ramotshere Moiloa
|
31
|
07
|
Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District
|
96
|
10
|
Lekwa Teemane Municipality
|
30
|
04
|
Greater Taung
|
15
|
03
|
Mamusa Local Municipality
|
09
|
01
|
Naledi Municipality
|
29
|
02
|
Kagisano Molopo
|
13
|
0
|
Unallocated
|
62
|
Deaths
|
36
Data harmonization:
Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.
Issued by: North West HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.