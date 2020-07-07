Coronavirus - South Africa: North West Health on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 7 July

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 06 July 2020 is 6410, with 1335 recoveries and 36 deaths.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 3.1% to South Africa’s burden of disease.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

District Breakdown Cases Recoveries Bojanala District 4272 820 Rustenburg Municipality 3756 748 Madibeng Municipality 371 56 Moses Kotane Municipality 116 12 Moretele Municipality 16 02 Kgetleng Municipality 13 02 Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District 1599 409 JB Marks Municipality 440 87 Matlosana Municipality 1145 318 Maquassi Hills 14 04 Ngaka Modiri Molema District 381 96 Mahikeng Municipality 214 54 Ditsobotla Municipality 100 25 Ratlou Municipality 10 04 Tswaing Local Municipality 26 06 Ramotshere Moiloa 31 07 Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District 96 10 Lekwa Teemane Municipality 30 04 Greater Taung 15 03 Mamusa Local Municipality 09 01 Naledi Municipality 29 02 Kagisano Molopo 13 0 Unallocated 62 Deaths 36

Data harmonization:

Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province is an ongoing process. The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality.

Issued by: North West Health