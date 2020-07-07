Exclusive Brands Announces Partnership With Platinum Vape and Church Cannabis Co.

/EIN News/ -- Ann Arbor, MI, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, specializing in cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis products through its own retail locations and portfolio of iconic consumer brands, announced today that the Company welcomes California-based cannabis product manufacturer Platinum and award-winning extraction company Church Cannabis Co. to the Exclusive family.



Exclusive Brands will be the exclusive distributor of Platinum Vapes and Church products in the state of Michigan. The partnerships are additions to The Company’s robust portfolio of brands that appeal to diverse customer needs and are available at various price-points, reinforcing Exclusive’s mission of making cannabis products more readily available to the public.

“We wanted to partner with other industry leaders that had the knowledge and experience to help us continue to grow and build a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Narmin Jarrous, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Director of Social Equity. “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Church and Platinum to the Exclusive Brands family whose company cultures align with ours of making high-quality cannabis products more readily available.”

The new brand partnerships will extend Exclusive’s product offering to meet the increasingly high demand from Michigan’s adult-use consumers. In June 2020, the state reported that recreational cannabis sales officially surpassed medical sales for the first time since the recreational market was launched late last year, amassing $10.02 million between June 8 and June 14.

“Michigan’s adult-use market is growing rapidly and we feel that there’s no better time than now to welcome Church and Platinum to the Exclusive Brands family to meet consumer demand with only the highest quality product there is on the market,” said Exclusive Brands President Omar Hishmeh. “This partnership is only the beginning for the exponential growth we have planned for Exclusive.”

Platinum and Church products are now available for purchase at Exclusive Brands Ann Arbor (3820 Varsity Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108) and can be purchased in-store or ordered through the Exclusive Ann Arbor Dispensary app on Apple IOS or Google Play for curbside pick-up. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with visit https://exclusivebrandsmi.com/ or https://exclusiveannarbor.com/.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's first licensed recreational cannabis retailer and cultivator and specializes in cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis products through its retail locations and portfolio of iconic consumer brands. Exclusive values premium genetics and effective grow techniques using its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical-grade cultivation facilities as well as its boutique grow operation Strain Kings to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and quality test cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extractors in the company’s lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate.

