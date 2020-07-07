Iowa Cannabis Operator Partners with ERP Technology to Drive Market Traceability and Growth

/EIN News/ -- DES MOINES, Iowa, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health and 365 Cannabis have been working diligently for more than a year to ensure a smooth integration into the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system.



Doug Cretsinger, Project Manager for the Iowa Department of Public Health, said, “This was a project that required extensive communication and collaboration. Beyond meeting compliance requirements, operators can have confidence in the functionality of the system and the level of experience and expertise of the 365 Cannabis team.”

Iowa’s first and largest cannabis operator, MedPharm Iowa, has gained full transparency into the entirety of their operation from cultivation to retail. Complete traceability has resulted in major efficiencies realized, ensuring data driven decisions are made as they continue to expand.

“We compared a range of solutions providers,” said Lucas Nelson, MedPharm Iowa’s General Manager. “Not only are they the only solution integrated with the state, 365 Cannabis stood out for its complete vertical integration and cannabis specific functionality.”

MedPharm Iowa was awarded two dispensary licenses as well as a license to cultivate and manufacture medical cannabis products in Iowa. From the grow rooms to the dispensaries, it is vital to maintain accurate, real-time information across all operations.

Kevin O’Connor, Operations Coordinator at MedPharm Iowa, added, “Having a centralized software solution that houses all our business-critical information has been essential to our success. Aside from functionality, we have an incredible relationship with the 365 Cannabis team. Overall, it’s been a game changer.”

365 Cannabis is the only certified and approved cannabis ERP software vendor for Iowa. Current regulations allow for medical marijuana use with strict THC limits. As legality evolves, 365 Cannabis will be able to support Iowa cannabis operators and help them adapt quickly.

“We’ve been serving the cannabis industry exclusively for years now, so we’ve learned from growing with matured markets such as Colorado and Washington,” stated Michael Kiehn, 365 Cannabis Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and MedPharm Iowa as we assist in avoiding growing pains.”

Iowa is setting the precedent for how government regulators, cannabis operators, and essential technology should collaborate in new and emerging markets.

About MedPharm Iowa:

MedPharm Iowa innovates, manufactures, formulates and delivers medical cannabis in Iowa and is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality products and solutions for Iowans dealing with debilitating medical conditions. MedPharm Iowa operates dispensaries in Sioux City and Windsor Heights, where qualified patients in Iowa can access the medical cannabis products they need in the most effective forms of delivery.

More information can be found at www.medpharmiowa.com .

About 365 Cannabis:

Developed by the NAV People Inc., 365 Cannabis is an ERP software solution for the legal marijuana industry. The innovative technology is one of the top end-to-end ERP cannabis solutions built on Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Business Central. The software was specifically built for cannabis and is tailored to the challenges and requirements of the industry.

For more information, visit www.365cannabis.com , call 1-888-609-6766, or email info@365vertical.com .

