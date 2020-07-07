Community Care Corps Funds Volunteer Programs to Aid Struggling Caregivers, Older Adults, and Persons with Disabilities

Volunteer Services Expected to Improve Lives of Thousands Across the Country

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Care Corps is announcing the grantees of a new and unprecedented program to help older adults, persons with disabilities, and family caregivers. This momentous leap forward will help countless people and will have a lasting impact not just on the families and individuals served, but also on those who serve their community as volunteers.



Community Care Corps is granting $2.44 million to 23 innovative local programs nationwide. One hundred eighty-three organizations from 45 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico applied for funds for their programs totaling more than $23 million. The 23 deserving organizations selected serve a blend of urban, suburban, rural, frontier, and Tribal communities across the U.S.



Tens of millions of Americans are in critical need of non-medical assistance to continue living in their homes. Many also need companionship to avert the devastating effects of isolation. Volunteer support is vital for individuals to maintain the ability to live independently and stay connected within their communities.



Some of the volunteer services offered include transportation, respite care, shopping, errands, and home maintenance. Many of the organizations also provide support with technology, empowering individuals to stay connected to family, friends, medical providers, and other community and faith-based organizations.



The Community Care Corps, in a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), is a partnership of four national non-profit organizations: The Oasis Institute, Caregiver Action Network, National Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and Altarum.



The President of The Oasis Institute, Paul Weiss, remarks “In this era of great need and rising challenges for frail older adults, people with disabilities, and their families, interest in and response to this new program has been absolutely overwhelming across the country.”



John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network said, “We are proud to implement the brand-new National Volunteer Care Corps and make Community Care Corps grants in this first year of the program. There is no question that there is a tremendous need for local non-medical volunteer assistance for seniors, people with disabilities, and family caregivers—especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



For a full listing of Community Care Corps grant recipients and their programs, visit: www.CommunityCareCorps.org



