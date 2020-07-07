I-295, I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Bridge Repair in Philadelphia and Bucks Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single lane closures next week for bridge painting and repair under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-295, I-95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Philadelphia and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning, a single lane closure is scheduled on I-295 in one or both directions approaching Trenton Road just south of the Route 413/Business U.S. 1 Interchange in Middletown Township, Bucks County for bridge painting on the structure that carries Trenton Avenue over the interstate; and

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, and Monday, July 20, from 7:30 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a single lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between FDR Park and Pattison Avenue in Philadelphia for bridge deck repair on the structure that carries the interstate over Pattison Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will make structural repairs to the following bridges:

Philadelphia

I-95 over Broad Street (Route 611), Ramp A and Terminal Avenue;

I-95 over Terminal Avenue;

I-95 over CSX Railroad;

I-95 over Pattison Avenue;

I-95 over Oregon Avenue and Shunk Street;

I-95 over Shunk Street to Mifflin Street;

I-95 over Mifflin Street to Christian Street; and

Market Street over I-95, Columbus Boulevard.

Bucks County

I-295 over the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Northbound) in Bristol Township;

I-295 over the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Southbound) in Bristol Township; and

Trenton Road over I-295 in Middletown Township.

Delaware County

Blue Ball Avenue over I-95 in Upper Chichester Township; and

I-476 Ramp over I-95, CSX & Crum Creek in Ridley Township.

Repairs to these 13 structures includes replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints; cleaning and painting steel beams; repairing substructure concrete; and reconstructing bearing pedestals.

In addition, the project includes the replacement of 24 high mast light poles along the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $33.9 million project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction is expected to finish in late 2023.

