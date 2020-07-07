Three indicted on murder charges in 2019 shooting death of 19-year-old Massachusetts woman

PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging three Rhode Island men with the murder of 19-year-old Berta Pereira-Roldan on September 29, 2019.

The 20-count indictment against Marklyn Brown, Johnny Veng, and Jimmy Castillo includes the charges of murder, discharge of a firearm resulting in death, assault with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm resulting in injury, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of two stolen firearms, and related firearms charges.

It is alleged that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on September 29, 2019, Brown, Veng, and Castillo shot and killed Berta Pereira-Roldan on Detroit Avenue in Providence. The defendants also shot and seriously injured another woman, Crystal Peloquin, during the incident.

Pereira-Roldan had traveled from Revere, Massachusetts to Providence to celebrate her 19th birthday at Club Noah. The two women were shot after exiting the club.

All three defendants are currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI). They are scheduled to be arraigned on July 17, 2020, in Providence County Superior Court.

The case was investigated by Detective Teddy Michael of the Providence Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General James Baum and Special Assistant Attorneys General Edward G. Mullaney and Gregory Abilheira.

The complete list of charges against Marklyn Brown, Johnny Veng, and Jimmy Castillo are as follows:

Marklyn Brown (age 26) Cranston, Rhode Island P1/2020-1885

One count of murder, one count of discharge of a firearm resulting in death, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, one count of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in no injury, two counts of carrying a pistol without a license, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of conspiracy to commit an assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, and one count of possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence.

Johnny Veng (age 30) Providence, Rhode Island P1/2020-1885

One count of murder, one count of discharge of a firearm resulting in death, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, one count of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in no injury, two counts of carrying a pistol without a license, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of conspiracy to commit an assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, and one count of possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence.

Jimmy Castillo (age 28) Providence, Rhode Island P1/2020-1885

One count of murder, one count of discharge of a firearm resulting in death, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, one count of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in no injury, two counts of carrying a pistol without a license, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of conspiracy to commit an assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, and one count of possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence.

Please note: An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

###