Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 1st will include the following:

Monday, June 1, 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the Greenville First Monday Republicans Meeting, The Poinsett Club, 807 E Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.

Monday, June 1, 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster provided the commencement address at West Florence High School graduation, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence S.C.

Wednesday, June 3, 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette and SC Counts 2020 will host a Virtual Planning Meeting for the 2020 Census National Day of Action via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82824639357?pwd=UitwK1JIWC9hS1hMeVlIRy9jZWsxdz09

Friday, June 5, 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a facility tour, Fibertex NonWovens INC., 100 Iso Parkway, Gray Court, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of May 26, 2020, included:

Tuesday, May 26th

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:57 PM: Call with a local official.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

7:49 PM: Call with U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.

Wednesday, May 27th

9:30 AM: Call with Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) Pete Gaynor.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Call with fellow governors.

5:15 PM: Gov. McMaster joined South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) Director Rick Toomey and health officials for a media availability, SCDHEC, Board Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 28th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a full accelerateSC meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Friday, May 29th

9:00 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, May 30th

5:00 PM: Agency call.

5:39 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:45 PM: Call with a local official.

5:54 PM: Call with a local official.

7:23 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

7:52 PM: Agency call.

Sunday, May 31st

9:05 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

9:45 AM: Call with a local official.

9:54 AM: Call with a local official.

10:05 AM: Call with a local official.

10:17 AM: Call with a community leader.

10:25 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

10:30 AM: Call with a local official.

10:42 AM: Call with a community leader.

10:48 AM: Call with a community leader.

10:53 AM: Call with a community leader.

11:11 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:36 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

11:42 AM: Call with a local official.

11:47 AM: Call with a local official.

12:23 PM: Agency call.

12:31 PM: Call with a local official.

12:35 PM: Call with a local official.

12:37 PM: Call with a local official.

12:38 PM: Call with a local official.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined by U.S. Senator Tim Scott and community leaders held a media briefing, Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:19 PM: Call with a local official.

2:39 PM: Call with a local official.

2:41 PM: Call with a local official.

3:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:20 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:26 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:35 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:37 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:15 PM: Call with agency officials.

8:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.