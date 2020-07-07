Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,002 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 1, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 1st will include the following:

Monday, June 1, 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the Greenville First Monday Republicans Meeting, The Poinsett Club, 807 E Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.

Monday, June 1, 3:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster provided the commencement address at West Florence High School graduation, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence S.C.

Wednesday, June 3, 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette and SC Counts 2020 will host a Virtual Planning Meeting for the 2020 Census National Day of Action via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82824639357?pwd=UitwK1JIWC9hS1hMeVlIRy9jZWsxdz09 

Friday, June 5, 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a facility tour, Fibertex NonWovens INC., 100 Iso Parkway, Gray Court, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of May 26, 2020, included:

Tuesday, May 26th 

1:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:57 PM:  Call with a local official. 

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

7:49 PM:  Call with U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. 

Wednesday, May 27th 

9:30 AM:  Call with Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) Pete Gaynor. 

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM:  Call with fellow governors.

5:15 PM:  Gov. McMaster joined South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) Director Rick Toomey and health officials for a media availability, SCDHEC, Board Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, May 28th 

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster participated in a full accelerateSC meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

7:00 PM:  Call with fellow governors. 

Friday, May 29th 

9:00 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation. 

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, May 30th

5:00 PM: Agency call.

5:39 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:45 PM:  Call with a local official.

5:54 PM:  Call with a local official.

7:23 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

7:52 PM:  Agency call.

Sunday, May 31st 

9:05 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

9:45 AM:  Call with a local official.

9:54 AM:  Call with a local official.

10:05 AM:  Call with a local official.

10:17 AM: Call with a community leader.

10:25 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

10:30 AM:  Call with a local official.

10:42 AM:  Call with a community leader.

10:48 AM:  Call with a community leader.

10:53 AM:  Call with a community leader.

11:11 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:36 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

11:42 AM:  Call with a local official.

11:47 AM:  Call with a local official.

12:23 PM:  Agency call.

12:31 PM:  Call with a local official.

12:35 PM:  Call with a local official.

12:37 PM:  Call with a local official.

12:38 PM:  Call with a local official.

1:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster joined by U.S. Senator Tim Scott and community leaders held a media briefing, Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C. 

2:19 PM:  Call with a local official.

2:39 PM:  Call with a local official.

2:41 PM:  Call with a local official.

3:15 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:20 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:26 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:35 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:37 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:15 PM:  Call with agency officials.

8:00 PM:  Call with fellow governors.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 1, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.