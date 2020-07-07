Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 1, 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 1st will include the following:
Monday, June 1, 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the Greenville First Monday Republicans Meeting, The Poinsett Club, 807 E Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.
Monday, June 1, 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster provided the commencement address at West Florence High School graduation, Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, Florence S.C.
Wednesday, June 3, 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette and SC Counts 2020 will host a Virtual Planning Meeting for the 2020 Census National Day of Action via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82824639357?pwd=UitwK1JIWC9hS1hMeVlIRy9jZWsxdz09
Friday, June 5, 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a facility tour, Fibertex NonWovens INC., 100 Iso Parkway, Gray Court, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 26, 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of May 26, 2020, included:
Tuesday, May 26th
1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
2:57 PM: Call with a local official.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.
7:49 PM: Call with U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette.
Wednesday, May 27th
9:30 AM: Call with Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) Pete Gaynor.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.
12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
1:30 PM: Call with fellow governors.
5:15 PM: Gov. McMaster joined South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) Director Rick Toomey and health officials for a media availability, SCDHEC, Board Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, S.C.
Thursday, May 28th
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.
2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a full accelerateSC meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.
7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.
Friday, May 29th
9:00 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.
Saturday, May 30th
5:00 PM: Agency call.
5:39 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.
5:45 PM: Call with a local official.
5:54 PM: Call with a local official.
7:23 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.
7:52 PM: Agency call.
Sunday, May 31st
9:05 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.
9:45 AM: Call with a local official.
9:54 AM: Call with a local official.
10:05 AM: Call with a local official.
10:17 AM: Call with a community leader.
10:25 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.
10:30 AM: Call with a local official.
10:42 AM: Call with a community leader.
10:48 AM: Call with a community leader.
10:53 AM: Call with a community leader.
11:11 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.
11:36 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.
11:42 AM: Call with a local official.
11:47 AM: Call with a local official.
12:23 PM: Agency call.
12:31 PM: Call with a local official.
12:35 PM: Call with a local official.
12:37 PM: Call with a local official.
12:38 PM: Call with a local official.
1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined by U.S. Senator Tim Scott and community leaders held a media briefing, Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.
2:19 PM: Call with a local official.
2:39 PM: Call with a local official.
2:41 PM: Call with a local official.
3:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.
3:20 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.
3:26 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.
3:35 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.
3:37 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.
5:15 PM: Call with agency officials.
8:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.