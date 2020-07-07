Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 22, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 22nd will include the following:

Monday, June 22, 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and U.S. Senator Tim Scott were joined by S.C. law enforcement officials to discuss the JUSTICE Act, North Charleston Coliseum, Montague Terrace, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 15, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of June 15, 2020, included:

Monday, June 15th

12:45 PM: Call with a fellow governor.

12:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, West Columbia, S.C.

5:43 PM: Economic development call.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Tuesday, June 16th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Job for America’s Graduates (JAG) Board of Directors’ virtual meeting, Governor’s Office, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

6:08 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Wednesday, June 17th

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Thursday, June 18th

9:06 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:37 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

11:48 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:54 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:01 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

9:35 PM: Call with U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy.

Friday, June 19th

9:21 AM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Saturday, June 20th

12:15 PM: Call with a local official.