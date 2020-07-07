Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,002 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 22, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 22nd will include the following:

Monday, June 22, 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and U.S. Senator Tim Scott were joined by S.C. law enforcement officials to discuss the JUSTICE Act, North Charleston Coliseum, Montague Terrace, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, S.C.       

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 15, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of June 15, 2020, included:

Monday, June 15th 

12:45 PM:  Call with a fellow governor.

12:50 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM:  Agency meeting.

3:00 PM:  Policy meeting.

4:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, West Columbia, S.C.

5:43 PM:  Economic development call.

7:00 PM:  Call with fellow governors.

Tuesday, June 16th 

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM:  Gov. McMaster participated in a Job for America’s Graduates (JAG) Board of Directors’ virtual meeting, Governor’s Office, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

6:08 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Wednesday, June 17th 

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM:  Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

12:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM:  Call with fellow governors.

Thursday, June 18th 

9:06 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:37 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

11:48 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM:  Policy meeting.

3:00 PM:  Policy meeting.

4:54 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

5:01 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

9:35 PM:  Call with U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy.

Friday, June 19th 

9:21 AM:  Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Saturday, June 20th

12:15 PM:  Call with a local official.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 22, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.