Holy City Linen Expanding Operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Holy City Linen, a commercial laundry service company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company’s $12.4 million investment will create 254 new jobs.

Founded in 2016 in Mount Pleasant, Holy City Linen provides a quality, eco-friendly commercial laundry service throughout the Charleston area.

Opening a second facility at 1275 Remount Road in North Charleston, Holy City Linen’s expansion will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand in the medical and hospitality industries.

The expansion is expected to be online by summer 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Holy City Linen team should contact careers@holycitylinen.com.

Quotes

“This expansion will allow Holy City Linen to further its mission in providing a hygienically clean product and quality commercial laundry service in an eco-friendly manner.” –Holy City Linen Owner Ann Son

“We work every day not only to recruit new businesses to South Carolina, but to also take care of our existing companies like Holy City Linen. Charleston County and our entire state have a real reason to celebrate today, as this $12.4 million investment will create more than 250 jobs for our people” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to be a great place to do business. Holy City Linen reinforces the fact that our business-friendly climate is helping create new jobs. We thank Holy City Linen for the company’s continued commitment to our state.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“The investment Holy City Linen is making in our community is appreciated by Charleston County. We strive to foster a receptive, business-friendly ecosystem designed for optimal growth opportunities. Our team is ready to assist Holy City Linen, as they will undoubtedly succeed as they expand their presence in the Lowcountry.” –Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey

“The expansion of Holy City Linen gives us confidence that North Charleston remains a ripe environment for businesses to flourish. We applaud the company’s success and are thankful for the capital investment and job creation, which will greatly benefit our community.” –North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“We couldn’t be prouder to work with Holy City Linen on their expansion, and the announcement of 254 jobs in our community. Our Business Concierge team is willing to roll up their sleeves and work tirelessly to help our companies, especially during periods of economic uncertainty.” –Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes