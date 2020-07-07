Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 15, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 15th will include the following:

Monday, June 15th at 11:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette participated in the J. Marion Sims Foundation Convening Meeting with Verta Looper, Leader of NAACP Census Committee for Lancaster County, meeting held via ZOOM – registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8kuMi2gqQ0W6KxHkkQvchQ

Monday, June 15th at 2:00 PM: Lt. Governor Evette participated in a Marlboro County Census Community Call to Action Meeting, Bennettsville Community Center, 714 N Marlboro Street, Bennettsville, S.C.

Wednesday, June 17th at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette to join SC Conference of NAACP, United Way Association of SC, U.S. Census Bureau and Latino Communications for a 2020 Census National Day of Action Press Conference, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, June 16th at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak in a pre-recorded format during the 2020 Greenville Area Development Corporation Virtual Annual Meeting, meeting held via ZOOM – registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mb2BYHKRS1ijJ1sh3q347w

Thursday, June 18th at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Newberry County Republican Party Monthly Meeting, Roma's House of Pizza, 218 S Main Street, Prosperity, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 1, 2020

Monday, June 1st

9:19 AM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

10:58 AM: Call with a local official.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

11:01 AM: Agency call.

11:28 AM: Call with a local official.

12:20 PM: Call with a local official.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster provided the commencement address for West Florence High School’s graduation, Florence Center, 3300 W Radio Drive, Florence, S.C.

6:32 PM: Call with a community leader.

Tuesday, June 2

8:19 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

9:00 AM: Agency call.

10:50 AM: Call with a local official.

11:13 AM: Call with a constitutional officer.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governor’s Hurricane Tabletop seminar, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

6:08 PM: Agency call.

Wednesday, June 3

9:16 AM: Agency call.

9:42 AM: Call with U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy.

11:00 AM: Economic development call.

12:11 PM: Call with a community leader.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, June 4

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a virtual coastal tour for the Northern Hurricane Region, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a virtual coastal tour for the Central Hurricane Region, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a virtual coastal four for the Southern Hurricane Region, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined state officials for a statewide hurricane preparedness media briefing, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Friday, June 5

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster joined U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for a business visit and tour of Fibertex Manufacturing Facility, 100 Iso Parkway, Gray Court, S.C.

12:00 PM: Meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Lt. Gov. Evette, Mayor Knox White, and local business leaders.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross participated in a business roundtable hosted by the Upstate SC Alliance, The Westin Poinsett, Gold Ballroom, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

2:30 PM: Media availability.

Sunday, June 7

3:33 PM: Agency call.

Monday, June 8

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing call with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration officials, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Tuesday, June 9

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, June 10

9:35 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

9:44 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:38 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:40 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:55 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:01 AM: Call with a local official.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

1:49 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:13 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:20 PM: Policy call.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a media briefing with public health officials regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

5:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

6:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Thursday, June 11

5:00 PM: Economic development call.

Friday, June 12

8:43 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

10:07 AM: Policy call.

10:33 AM: Policy call.

10:42 AM: Policy call.

10:49 AM: Policy call.

10:53 AM: Policy call.

11:43 AM: Policy call.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.