Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of July 6th will include the following:

Wednesday, July 8th at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the SC7 Expedition Fireside Chat, Riverstead, 310 Freeman Bridge Road, Marietta, S.C.

Saturday, July 11th at 5:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a Vigil Mass Celebrating the Bicentennial Anniversary of the Diocese of Charleston, Basilica of St. Peter, 1529 Assembly Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the weeks of June 29, 2020, included:

Monday, June 29

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Governors-only Briefing Video Teleconference with Vice President Mike Pence and Senior Administration Officials.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a South Carolina Public Service Authority (“Santee Cooper”) Advisory Board meeting, Room 252, Edgar A. Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

7:00 PM: Call with fellow governors.

Tuesday, June 30

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority Meeting, Room 252, Edgar A. Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

5:15 PM: Call with President Donald J. Trump.

6:30 PM: Policy call.

Wednesday, July 1

8:15 AM: Call with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

8:30 AM: Agency call.

8:47 AM: Call with a local official.

9:04 AM: Call with a local official.

10:15 AM: Economic development call.

12:14 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

12:24 PM: Call with a local official.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in an executive briefing call, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster along with public health officials held a media briefing, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, July 2

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a podcast with Sen. Tim Scott.

Friday, July 3

4:00 PM: Agency call.

5:01 PM: Agency call.

6:29 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Sunday, July 5

11:02 AM: Call with a local official.

5:04 PM: Agency call.