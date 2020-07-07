Huntington Ingalls Industries Family Health Center Celebrates Five Years

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) celebrates five years since the opening of its Family Health Center in South Mississippi.



Thousands of Ingalls employees and their families have utilized the facility and its services which have expanded to include vision care, dental services and more to support employees’ total well-being.

“The variety of services available, and the first-rate quality of care provided, make the health center an attractive amenity for our employees and their families,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls’ vice president of human resources and administration. “Our goal is to provide a wide array of benefits that promote lasting and rewarding careers at Ingalls. The convenience and affordability of our Family Health Center helps us achieve that goal. HII and Ingalls continue to demonstrate our commitment to building and maintaining a healthy workforce.”

Since July 2015, the Family Health Center has seen more than 9,200 unique patients and fulfilled nearly 68,000 appointments. Among patients, the satisfaction rate is 99%.

The Family Health Center is available to Ingalls employees and their dependents enrolled in an HII medical plan.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

