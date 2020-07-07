Capitalize Consulting Announces New Office in Denver, CO

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalize Consulting, a leader in data analytic software implementation and training, is announcing a new office opening in August 2020 in the Cherry Creek area of Denver, CO. The expansion will further Capitalize’s goals of cultivating more talent and extending the reach of their vendor partners.

“Capitalize is looking to help more organizations realize the value of analytics and automation. Denver opens up an amazing talent pool and is the ideal location for assisting clients in Colorado and the Western United States.” – Eric Soden, Managing Partner

Capitalize has garnered trusted partnerships with clients by helping them derive the expected value from their chosen technologies. Capitalize has key partnerships with Alteryx, Tableau, ThoughtSpot, Workday, IBM, Snowflake, Vertica, Automation Anywhere, W Energy Software, and PowerSchool. The newest office will help their clients and partners with additional consultants closer to their locations.

“During the past 15 years, Capitalize has grown organically, adding multiple clients and employees in the Denver area. We are dedicated to their success and have a goal to grow throughout the US. To that end, it felt like adding a Denver office would be a perfect fit.” – Brian Zahn, Managing Partner

For more information or to get in contact with a Capitalize representative, please contact info@capitalizeconsulting.com.

About Capitalize Consulting

Capitalize helps teams implement software, automate processes, and analyze data. They work with best-in-class technology vendors and bring decades of experiences to every project. Their clients can be found coast to coast in the US and Canada. Capitalize works with small startups and some of the largest companies in the world to increase their efficiency using technology. Their offerings can help every functional area including Accounting, Tax, FP&A, Audit, HR, Marketing, Operations, and any group who is struggling with data or manual processes.