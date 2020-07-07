Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,003 in the last 365 days.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission appeals for calm in Ethiopia

African Union (AU) Download logo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat is monitoring the recent developments in Ethiopia closely, following the killing of the Ethiopian Artist and musician Haacaalu Hundeessaa. The violence has claimed many lives so far with scores of people injured.

The Chairperson wishes to extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

While the country mourns the loss of Hachalu Hundesa, the Chairperson appeals for calm, restraint by all sides and calls on all Ethiopians to refrain from acts that could further escalate the current situation.

The Chairperson calls on the Government of Ethiopia to bring the perpetrators of such heinous act to face justice and encourages all sides to resolve differences through dialogue and peaceful means in order to allow adequate efforts towards preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms its support to the government and people of Ethiopia in their efforts to promote a stable, peaceful and prosperous country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

You just read:

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission appeals for calm in Ethiopia

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.