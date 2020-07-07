Mattel, Nelvana and 9 Story All Turn to Future Today for Distribution of Content

More Than 250 New Episodes of Popular Kids’ Titles Launched on HappyKids TV

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today, the largest OTT publishing platform, announced today it will be expanding its offering on HappyKids.tv by adding many popular new titles, including “Barbie,” “Thomas & Friends” and “Hot Wheels” from Mattel, “Bakugan®: Battle Brawlers™” and “Bakugan®: Battle Planet™” shorts from Nelvana and Spin Master and “Camp Lakebottom” from 9 Story Distribution International.



HappyKids.tv is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids.tv to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides, Minecraft videos, and more.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Future Today to distribute Mattel content to their expansive network,” said Andrea Carpenter, Senior Director of Entertainment & Content Distribution, Mattel. “The HappyKids channel is an excellent platform that will bring our brand catalog to audiences across the US.”

“Kids are now consuming more content than ever before, across multiple platforms and devices,” said Mellany Masterson, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. “Future Today has been a great partner since its launch in 2006, providing engaging entertainment to kids of all ages in a safe environment. We’re excited to help their continued expansion and introduce blockbuster brands such as Bakugan to new audiences.”

Roku ranks HappyKids #1 of all free ad-supported Kids & Family channels on its platform. These content additions further lock in the channel’s status as a provider of the most popular kids shows in streaming media, reaching over 6 million MAUs, with over 53,000 titles arranged by various age groups, and experiencing 150% growth over the past year.

“We are thrilled to work with a growing group of the highest quality kids content providers,” said David DiLorenzo, EVP of Kids & Family at Future Today. “With HappyKids already prominent on Roku and other streaming platforms, our viewership during these changing times has increased exponentially.”

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids.tv to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. The content is segmented by age group for 0-2 yrs (toddlers), 2-4 yrs (pre-schoolers), 4-6 years, and kids 6+. There are also separate sections for Kids Movies & TV shows, Minecraft videos, and a featured section which offers the best of everything. HappyKids.tv is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, xFinity, Cox and most major connected TV devices. You can also check out our mobile apps on iOS and Android.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company and owner of one of the strongest catalogues of children and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com .

About 9 Story Distribution International

9 Story Distribution International is the international distribution arm of 9 Story Media Group, a leading content creator, producer and distributor of kids & family focused intellectual property. Recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood, Wild Kratts, Barney and Garfield and Friends, 9 Story Distribution International represents over 4,100 half hours of animated and live action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. With facilities in Toronto, New York, Dublin, Manchester and Bali, 9 Story Media Group employs more than 1,100 creative and corporate staff.

About Nelvana

Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children’s animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and boys action series and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana’s content airs on Corus Entertainment’s kids channels in Canada and in over 160 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,000 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com. Follow Nelvana Enterprises on Twitter @NelvanaEnt

All Media Inquiries:

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

510-499-9746

renee@philosophypr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49153008-c630-4123-912f-8bef0e5717af

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aabfca23-6424-48c1-93d2-9296d04f6122

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e04c5612-df66-4fdc-a5c6-de34837d2aa4