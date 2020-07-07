Ginny Arnett Caro Named One of 2020’s Most Influential Women in Business

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies’ Ginny Arnett Caro, Senior Vice President of Claims Services, Chief Claims Officer, was named one of AZ Business magazine’s Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2020.



As one of only 50 Arizona women to receive this honor, Caro is being recognized for her impact on the region’s business, injured workers and to the community in the July/August issue of AZ Business magazine and at an awards dinner in September.

“We are honored to have a member of CopperPoint’s executive leadership team recognized for contributions to the business community. In her role at CopperPoint, Ginny has instilled a culture where injured workers are treated with respect and compassion throughout the claims process,” said Marc Schmittlein, President & CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. “Ginny exemplifies our commitment to giving back to the local communities where we live and work.”

Previous Most Influential Women honorees have included governors, senators, supreme court justices, college presidents and even Olympic gold medalists. This is the second year in a row that a CopperPoint leader has been named to this prestigious list, with Sara Begley, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, named in 2019.

Caro is active in community service programs and has sat on a number of boards. Currently she is serving on the Kids’ Chance of America Advisory Board of Directors and the Board of Directors for East Valley Partnership. From 2008 to 2014, she served on the Valley Leadership Board of Directors. She also previously served on the Positive Paths Board of Directors.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions.

With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers.

The CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies include CopperPoint, Alaska National and PacificComp. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

