ENT and Allergy Associates® Consolidates Existing Sleepy Hollow, NY Clinical Locations into One State-of-the-Art Office

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet increased demand and improve patient experience and convenience, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) announced that it will consolidate their two clinical offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY effective August 2020. This latest news is consistent with the group’s strategic objective, which is to continue to consolidate smaller clinical offices into larger sites for greater efficiency.

The Phelps Medical Office building, which is located at 777 North Broadway and staffed by Drs. Craig Zalvan and Deya Jourdy will close its doors and relocate to the practices existing Sleepy Hollow office located at 358 North Broadway.

The newly renovated and now larger clinical site will feature the latest cutting-edge technologies, including the Practice’s customized Electronic Medical Records System, and offer the spacious comfort and convenience of eight (8) ENT exam rooms, two (2) allergy exam rooms, and a hearing booth along with a hearing aid dispensary room. It will be staffed by a clerical team well-versed and expertly trained in providing the superb customer service patients rightfully deserve.

Most importantly, this clinical site will continue to offer the unrivaled medical expertise and experience of all of its existing board-certified and fellowship-trained physicians, including Otolaryngologists: Michael Bergstein, MD (Facial Plastics Specialist) , Cameron Budenz, MD (Otologist/Neurotologist), Joseph DePietro, MD (Voice and Swallowing Specialist), Deya Jourdy, MD (Rhinology/Skull Base Specialist), Craig Zalvan MD (Voice and Swallowing Specialist), Allergist Immunologist, Mark Davis-Lorton, MD and Audiologists, Jessica Comparetto, MA, F-AAA, and Lucia Khoder, AuD, CCC-A. F-AAA.

All physicians will see patients at 358 N Broadway, Suite 203, Sleepy Hollow, NY, 10591.

“Keeping our wonderful patients happy and healthy has always been our top priority in Westchester County,” noted ENTA’s CEO Robert Glazer, “and I am proud and delighted to say that our new office will allow us to serve their needs even better. This new clinical site will offer all technological advances available in our offices. In addition, this office will provide the combined excellence of two groups of extraordinary physicians. We believe it will instantly take its place as a true powerhouse in ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology care.”

“This expansion and consolidation into one extraordinary office will surely serve the best interests of our deserving patients,” observed Dr. Michael Bergstein, ENTA Partner who practices at its current Sleepy Hollow office. “We will now be able to place all of our superb physicians into a single convenient and state-of-the-art facility and ensure that our patients receive the best care with the highest level of comfort and convenience.”

“This expanded, renovated and improved facility is yet another example of ENTA’s focus on both our patients’ healthcare, and the quality of their doctor visit experience,” noted Craig Zalvan, MD. “Among other things, this new space means having the highest level of subspecialty care for all ears, nose and throat issues under one roof providing convenient access for our patients.”

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 200 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. To learn more, visit www.entandallergy.com.

