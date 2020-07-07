Global Malware Analysis Market Is Expected to Reach $24.15 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Increase in adoption of IoT & BYOD trend and rise in malware and phishing threats among organizations drive the growth of the global malware analysis market. By deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest share in 2018. On the other hand, by region, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global malware analysis market was pegged at $3.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $24.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in adoption of IoT & BYOD trend and rise in malware and phishing threats among organizations drive the growth of the global malware analysis market. On the other hand, complexities in devices impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has mandated work from home practice for most of the organizations across the world. The growth of the global malware analysis market is expected to rise, as there’s been an increasing focus on securing remote infrastructure and IP of the respective companies on account of remote service programs.

Also, rise in focus on cyber security as a vital business measure is anticipated to boost the global market.

The global malware analysis market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2026. The service segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding more than half of the global market. At the same time, the on-premise segment would manifest the largest CAGR of 30.7% throughout the study period.

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.0% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global malware analysis market report include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc. Qualys Inc., Kaspersky Lab, McAfee LLC, and Cisco Systems Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

