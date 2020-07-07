Cowen Names Ripa Rashid as Head of Inclusion and Diversity

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Ripa Rashid has joined the company as a Managing Director and Head of Inclusion and Diversity (I & D). Ms. Rashid brings with her more than a decade of expertise in evidence-based approaches to I & D and in impactful strategies to advance inclusive cultures and diverse talent. Ms. Rashid is based in New York and reports to Cowen Chair and CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon.



Mr. Solomon said, “Ripa will be instrumental in furthering our commitment to a culture where diversity, equity and inclusion thrives. Cowen’s core value of Empathy demonstrates our commitment to the ideal that our differences are not only equally respected and valued but are, in fact, necessary catalysts for success and innovation in the workplace. Ripa’s extensive real-world experience working with different types of companies implementing change strategies has provided her with deep insight to guide us on our individual and collective journeys to enhance inclusion and diversity at Cowen.”

As Head of I & D, Ms. Rashid will collaborate with key stakeholders from around the organization to establish Cowen’s inclusion and diversity priorities. She will develop strategies aimed at engaging, retaining and furthering talent as well as establish partnerships, platforms and other resources that strengthen the practice.

“I am energized to join the Cowen team and advance a culture that values and thrives on diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences,” said Ms. Rashid. “A culture of empathy is critical to achieving the awareness and accountability needed to cultivate inclusion and belonging in the workplace. I look forward to engaging with the entire Cowen team on strategies and initiatives that are responsive to our colleagues, clients and communities, and position Cowen for continued future success and innovation.”

About Ripa Rashid

Ripa Rashid is an internationally recognized subject matter expert and practitioner in the space of workplace diversity and inclusion, with a focus on gender, race and global talent engagement and development strategies. Prior to joining Cowen, Ms. Rashid was Managing Director at Culture@Work, Working Mother Media and Bonnier’s strategic advisory and custom research group. Previously, she was co-president at the Center for Talent Innovation (CTI) in New York City, a premier think tank and content provider that studies global workplace inclusion and diversity. She has also served as a management consultant with Booz & Company, PwC and Mitchell Madison Group, and has held senior diversity and inclusion positions at MetLife and Time Warner. She holds an AB cum laude in astronomy and astrophysics from Harvard University, an MA in anthropology from New York University and an MBA from INSEAD.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

