New Draeger Solution Aims to Improve Clinical and Financial Outcomes in Long-Term Acute Care

From medical equipment to design services, Draeger offers a single solution to address the growing complexities of the LTAC environment

/EIN News/ -- Telford, Pa., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draeger has leveraged its 100+ years of critical care expertise to develop a new solution designed specifically to address the needs of the long-term acute care (LTAC) environment. With Draeger’s solution, LTAC facilities can maintain quality throughout the continuum of care with the convenience of a single vendor.



Along with Draeger’s proven critical-care equipment and high-quality accessories and consumables, the company is offering innovative medical headwall systems, a specialized LTAC team, an interactive design center and onsite support to help LTACs address the complexity and costs associated with caring for higher acuity patients outside of the intensive care unit (ICU).



“Administrators and clinical leaders in LTAC facilities often struggle to balance cost and quality given the evolving patient case mix, payer reimbursement restructuring, workflow design complexities and continued vigilance for patient safety,” said Steve Menet, Draeger’s senior vice president of sales for hospital solutions in North America. “With this new solution we are leveraging our extensive expertise in the critical care space to improve outcomes and reduce costs among the rapidly-growing long-term care patient population.”



Draeger’s LTAC solution offers healthcare organizations the patient care technology, services and solutions they need to support high quality care from admission to discharge, and the convenience and cost savings that comes with the ability to rely on a single vendor. The solution is designed to:



• Optimize outcomes: Draeger’s ICU quality ventilation helps bridge the transition from ICU to LTAC with proven lung-protective tools and weaning methodologies.



• Support continuity of care: Draeger’s reliable patient monitoring solution includes a bedside monitor that can seamlessly transport the patient, which eliminates the need for separate transport monitors.



• Reduce infection risks and costs: Providing a single solution from admission to discharge, Draeger’s disposable products eliminate the need for reprocessing and can help reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Semi-customized consumables packs are available to support a LTAC’s specific requirements.



• Design for improved workflow: Draeger’s extensive portfolio allows LTACs to select the products they need to create an integrated care space that supports optimal patient care. The specialized LTAC team can help design a customized workspace for peak efficiency and patient safety, while meeting the ongoing challenges of the pay/reimbursement and patient case mix.



• Advance efficacy and efficiency: Because Draeger’s accessories and consumables are tested and validated for compatibility, they work optimally with its devices to support the best possible outcomes throughout the care continuum. Draeger’s accessories are also friendly to the environment, patients and caregivers because all are free of BPA/DEHP/latex.



• Enhance the patient experience: Draeger’s wall mounted medical headwall systems save space and improve workflow. They house IT, electrical and gas supply; and offer integrated reading, night and ambient light options. Built-in media terminals maximize safety, ease of cleaning and hygiene. The units are available in attractive color options and woodgrain finishes to support the patient healing process and create a positive environment for staff, patients and their families.



• Maximize uptime and performance: Highly flexible service plans can effectively minimize downtime, ensuring compliance and simplifying fleet management. Access live phone support 24x7 from the U.S. based Draeger technical support team, or onsite support from a nationwide network of trained and experienced field technicians.



For more information on the Draeger LTAC solution, visit www.draeger.com/LTAC.



Draeger. Technology for Life®

Draeger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Draeger generated revenues of almost EUR 2.8 billion in 2019. The Draeger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 14,500 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

