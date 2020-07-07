Avid traveler Nicholas Corso Algonquin discusses why domestic travel will likely become more popular in the remainder of 2020, and beyond.

CHANDLER, AZ, USA, July 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel is already looking a lot different in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has halted air travel and made passing between borders nearly impossible in some parts of the world. Avid travelers, like Nicholas Corso Algonquin, explain that travel is expected to look much different than it did before 2020, in the coming years.However, Nicholas Corso Algonquin explained that those who love to travel don't have to write off their favorite hobby just yet. International travel may be on the back burner for a while, but domestic travel is starting to look a lot more enticing for those who want to explore new terrain without entering the confined space of an airplane.Nicholas Corso Algonquin commented on countries that are already beginning to promote domestic travel as an alternative to international travel. One country he mentioned was Vietnam, a nation that has been praised for its reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, with zero recorded deaths, despite its close ties with china. Nicholas Corso Algonquin explained that Vietnam has started a new travel campaign encouraging Vietnamese people to travel to Vietnamese destinations. Resorts and travel agencies are even offering discounts of up to 50% to promote this type of travel.Nicholas Corso Algonquin explained that domestic travel within the United States could save many faltering economies. He added that popular tourist areas are already seeing influxes of American tourists. Those who perhaps would have traveled internationally this summer are avoiding air travel and using their vehicles instead. Nicholas Corso Algonquin stated that RV travel is a popular summer activity for many Americans, and the RV industry is seeing a boost as well."People are leaning toward taking recreational vehicles on road trips as opposed to hopping aboard a plane," Nicholas Corso Algonquin said. "This is because they have complete control over sanitation and social distancing." Nicholas Corso Algonquin added that RV travel allows people to prepare their own meals, disinfect as much as possible, and keep a safe distance from fellow campers. It doesn't involve entering multiple restaurants, hotel rooms, airplanes, and airports. Nicholas Corso Algonquin and other travel enthusiasts expect the trend of RV travel to increase in the coming years, as travelers strive to avoid contact with COVID-19."We are fortunate to live in a country with so many unique landscapes to explore domestically," Nicholas Corso Algonquin said. "From the Rocky Mountains to the grasslands and tropical climates, we have it all right here in our country, and now is the time to take advantage of it."Nicholas Corso Algonquin finished by stating that he sees the trend in domestic travel rising throughout the remainder of the year and into 2021 as well. While the world remains uncertain, Americans are lucky to have a lot of adventure opportunities at our fingertips.